Popular barbecue joint plans move out of Cedar Grove

The former Blue Southern Comfort building on Line Avenue will soon have a new occupant as a popular barbecue restaurant plans its move from Cedar Grove.

Real BBQ announced it will be moving from its location at 7828 Line Ave. to 5863 Fairfield Avenue.

The restaurant has received many accolades such as being named one of Louisiana Life’s “18 Remarkable Restaurants Worth the Trip” in 2015. The restaurant has also found its way onto Cooking Channel as a featured restaurant.

Blue Southern Comfort Foods moved from its Louisiana Avenue location to the corner of Fairfield and Pierremont, where the original Fairfield Grocery used to be in February 2016.

There is no word on why the restaurant moved out of the new location.

