Woman writes book to cope with son's murder

Joy Lary's son was killed 20 years ago and now she's written a book about her grief journey. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Minden woman recently published a book about how she dealt with the murder of her son.

Joy Lary says her son Justin Lee Edwards was shot and killed in Shreveport on July 27, 1996 and she says there have been no arrests in his case.

She wrote a book depicting her grief journey titled, "Joy's Little Book of Hope."

Joy's son was killed 20 years ago and now she's written a book about her grief journey. How she hopes it'll help others on @KSLA pic.twitter.com/eB9Lf9iGee — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) June 1, 2017

KSLA News 12 will have an update on her son's case and a look at how she has been coping with his death over the past 20 years.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.