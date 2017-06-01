Supply stations set up for DeSoto Parish storm victims

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office announced the hours and locations of supply stations set up for victim's of last Sunday night's storms.

Deputies say food (MREs), water and tarps will be available to those in needs at two locations.

One station is set up at Dave Means 4-H Building on Highway 171 in Grand Cane and it will be open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Supplies will be available at the DeSoto Parish Office of Community Services on 404 Polk Street in Mansfield and it will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Deputies advise anyone to call 318-872-0738 if they have any questions.

