DeSoto gives water, food, tarps to dozens of storm victims

The DeSoto Sheriff's Office opened supply stations Thursday for victims of Sunday night's storms.

Deputies handed out food (MREs), water and tarps to dozens before running out of supplies Thursday afternoon at the two locations.

One station was set up at Dave Means 4-H Building on U.S. Highway 171 in Grand Cane. The other was at the DeSoto Parish Office of Community Services on 404 Polk St. in Mansfield.

Authorities say they will assess the need to reopen the aid stations by gauging calls from the public.

Deputies advise anyone who needs supplies to call (318) 872-0738.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.