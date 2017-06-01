Barksdale Global Power Museum offers a glance at Air Force history

One of the 22 historic planes to learn about at the Global Power Museum

For those searching for something to do this summer, look no further than the Barksdale Air Force Base.

The Global Power Museum is located at the North Gate and offers several exhibits and an up close look at 22 different planes. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to until 4 p.m. and is completely free to the public. Visitors need a valid ID to enter the base.

Some of the aircrafts on display include the P-51 which were used to escort larger aircraft and shoot down enemy planes. One of the most notable planes include the B-47, which carried Hydrogen Bombs during the Cold War.

Tech Sergeant William Bracy says not to worry, the H-Bomb on display is no longer active.

"It's main job was to secure our allies and deter the enemy," Bracy said about the B-47. "So they (airmen) would actually fly around the arctic circle around by Russia just for any type of deterrence so if the Cold War ever turned hot, we're already there."

Other exhibits inside the Museum tell the history of the base, including the devastating events of 9/11, when President George W. Bush was flown to Barksdale and gave his first speech to the nation after the attacks on the World Trade Center.

"You can actually see the podium the President used along with the flag that was behind him and a timeline of the events as they happened," said Bracy.

For more info on tours or the museum's volunteer program, click here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.