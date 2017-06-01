Interstate 220 reopened after wreck

Interstate 220 at westbound Market Street is open again after an incident with a tanker truck.

Police were called to Interstate 220 westbound between the Market Street exit and Hilry Huckabee II Road near the planned Interstate 49 connection in Shreveport.

Officers on the scene said that the tanker truck struck the divider barrier. The crash stopped traffic in both directions.

There were no injuries reported. The road was reopened just after 4 a.m., according to Shreveport police dispatch.

