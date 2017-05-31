Gloster residents no longer cut off by storm-felled trees

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The Red Cross can now reach areas previously blocked off by trees.

Residents of Gloster are getting help they need three days after storms devastated part of the DeSoto Parish community.

Neighbors along Scroggins Road said crews spent hours Wednesday removing two large trees that had been blocking the only road in and out of their neighborhood since the storms Sunday.

"They had been working all day long cutting up that big tree," one resident said.

But not all of their problems are solved.

Their electricity still was out Wednesday.

"It's getting to the point where they just need to come on," said a woman who referred to herself as Ms. Green.

But some storm victims whose homes were severely damaged have more lasting issues than the power being off.

"This is our living room and everything is wet," said Lakeshia Taylor, showing where tree limbs pierced holes through her roof.

"We've lost everything. There is nothing left. We really have to start over," she said, wiping away tears.

The tree narrowly missed her brother, who was in bed at the time of the storms.

"At the end of the day, you are grateful we are all okay. We have our lives."

With trees no longer blocking the way, American Red Cross volunteers arrived ready to help Wednesday.

"We are going to be out here until everyone gets the assistance they need," one volunteer assured a neighbor.

The Red Cross is helping storm victims with damage to their homes by giving them cards with money on it and helping connect neighbors with the resources they need.

If your home was severely damaged, call (800) Red-Cross.

