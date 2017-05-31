Police think chase ended in wreck then gunfire erupted

Police think chase ended in collision then gunfire erupted

Shreveport police are investigating gunfire and a two-car collision.

It happened at 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Laurel Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Skid marks and other evidence are leading police on the scene to think there was some sort of chase that came to a screeching halt between Alabama and Arkansas avenues.

It ended in a violent collision in which the rear of one vehicle was smashed in.

A witness said they heard five or six gunshots immediately after the crash.

Police say they have recovered at least four shell casings.

They also report finding narcotics and a bullet hole in one of the cars.

Authorities say it now appears the drivers of the two tan- or gold-colored cars, a Grand Marquis and Mazda, fled after the wreck.

Now police are looking for the drivers.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

