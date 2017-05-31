Police, tipped off by residents, raid alleged gaming operation

BOOKED: Jeffrey Todd Spraggins (from left), 44, of Wake Village, Texas, Paul Dean Holmes, 69, of Foreman, Ark., and Melissa Ellajewell Nash, 42, of Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Three people face charges after authorities raided an alleged illegal gambling house in Texarkana, Texas.

Police said it happened Wednesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Texas Boulevard.

A search turned up several eight-liner machines reportedly being used for illegal purposes, authorities said.

Detectives reportedly seized the machines' motherboards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Arrested was 44-year-old Jeffrey Todd Spraggins, of Wake Village, Texas, whom detectives think owns the business. He is charged with one count each of keeping a gambling place, possession of a gambling device and promoting gambling.

The man authorities say managed the place - 69-year-old Paul Dean Holmes, of Foreman, Ark. - faces one count each of possession of a gambling device and promoting gambling.

And 42-year-old Melissa Ellajewell Nash, of Texarkana, Texas, was arrested on a gambling charge.

All three are being held in Bi-State Jail.

Residents' complaints alerted authorities to the business last week.

Undercover officers then paid to play games of chance on eight-liner machines and reportedly saw Spraggins paying patrons in cash when they won.

Detectives think the business had been in operation for about a month.

