Louisiana governor calls special legislative session as precaution

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling a special legislative session to start next week, a precaution for the possibility he won't reach agreement with lawmakers on Louisiana's budget.

The session begins 30 minutes after the regular legislative session wraps up June 8 and could run through June 19. If the budget deals already have been reached, lawmakers could immediately adjourn.

Special session parameters will include debate over Louisiana's operating and construction budgets, but not taxes.

The Democratic governor has threatened to veto the operating budget if lawmakers pass the version crafted by House Republicans, which leaves $206 million unspent. House leaders say they're protecting against revenues coming up short. Edwards says that would force unnecessary cuts.

Meanwhile, a dispute between House Republicans and Democrats has stalled a construction financing bill.

