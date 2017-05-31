Red River Parish remains under parish emergency declaration

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Red River Parish remains in a state of emergency in the wake of severe storms Sunday.

The Red River Police Jury and Red River Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness declared the emergency the night of the storms.

On Tuesday, the parish OHSEP put a notice about the declaration on its Facebook page.

The posting was delayed due to a lack of access to the Internet.

A parish emergency declaration is the first step toward seeking state and federal declarations.

The declaration also gives the parish access to resources from the state and other sources and, under certain circumstances, allows for public money to be spent on private individuals, said Red River OHSEP director Shane Hubbard.

On a related note, a boil advisory issued for the Red River Parish town of Coushatta has been lifted.

And to the west in DeSoto, the Sheriff's Office there says there will be another distribution of food, water and tarps Thursday in Grand Cane.

Those supplies are expected to be available between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Dave Means 4-H Center.

Those times are subject to change.

Call (318) 872-0738 to learn more about the distribution.

DeSoto officials also are trying to assess how much storm damage there is in that parish.

If you or anyone you know had storm damage to a home or other structure in DeSoto Parish, call the Sheriff's Office at (318) 872-3956 to report it.

Authorities are trying to get a total number of damaged structures for state damage declaration purposes.

Damage does not include the loss of food.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

