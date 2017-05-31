Major neighborhood development moving forward in Bossier City

President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.More >>
President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Columbia family receiving services for their elderly mother with Alzheimer’s is telling their story after a strange encounter.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
A pair of male griffon vultures in a long-standing relationship has successfully hatched an abandoned egg at an Amsterdam zoo.More >>
A pair of male griffon vultures in a long-standing relationship has successfully hatched an abandoned egg at an Amsterdam zoo.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>
If you've Googled words just to make sure you're spelling it correctly, you're not alone.More >>