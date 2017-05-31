Major neighborhood development moving forward in Bossier City

City officials have given the thumbs up for a planned major residential development planned for south Bossier City.

Two of the three units of a 300-plus home planned subdivision in south Bossier City and Bossier Parish have already received initial approval by the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission, according to Carlotta Askew-Brown, a planner with the MPC.

It will be located south of Sunflower Road, east of Plantation Trace Estates and west of Sunflower Place.

Multiple sources say it will include 3 neighborhoods, with homes ranging from $170,000 to $400,000 between the three neighborhoods.

The planned neighborhoods are Retreat at the Preserve, Estates at the Preserve and Enclave at the Preserve. Both 'Retreat' and 'Estates' have received initial approval by the MPC, with 'Enclave' up for a vote in early June.

Southern Home Builders (SHB) is the contractor for the project. They must come back to the MPC for final approval before construction can get underway.

Askew-Brown said SHB is expected to annex some of the land into Bossier City limits before going for that final approval.

The annexing process could take a few months.

Once 50-percent of the homes are plotted, the contractor is required to have a tie-in with the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway to the west of the planned subdivision.

While Bossier City Councilman Scott Irwin supports the project, some residents said they fear this explosive growth could lead to major traffic and related issues.

