Keithville family remains homeless as crews continue storm recovery

The 200-year-old tree that fell on and destroyed Connie LaGars' home, displacing five adults and three children. (Source: GoFundMe)

Keithville woman Connie LaGars-Ingram ducks inside her home after a tree crashed through it. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Many Keithville residents are still struggling to get a roof over their heads after Sunday night's straight-line wind storms.

Connie LaGars-Ingram said the home she shares with her sister-in-law was destroyed at around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday when a 200-year-old pecan tree crashed onto it.

LaGars-Ingram said this has made her family of five adults and three children homeless.

She said they are now staying in a local hotel for the night but they don't know their options beyond that.

Friends of LaGars-Ingram have set up a GoFundMe page for the family to help them with temporary housing.

Meanwhile, SWEPCO reports their 800 crew members are still working to restore power across the region. Shreveport and Bossier City has been fully restored, according to SWEPCO representatives, and they are now moving into Mansfield, Natchitoches and Longview, Texas.

As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, SWEPCO confirmed they've restored power to 83,000 customers but still have 20,000 more living in the dark.

Here is their current list of remaining outages and then they believe power will be restored:

LONGVIEW AREA (62,000 at peak – 12,889 at 9 am Wednesday)

Carthage area – 389 - Wednesday at 10 pm

Gladewater area – 303 - Wednesday at 5 pm

Longview area – 12,115 - Friday at 5 pm

VALLEY AREA (24,000 at peak; 6,991 at 9 am Wednesday)

Logansport area – 439 - Wednesday at noon

Mansfield area – 3,046 - Thursday at 5 pm

Natchitoches area – 3,463 - Thursday at 5 pm

SWEPCO representatives told KSLA Keithville residents will be included in Mansfield's power restoration timetable.

