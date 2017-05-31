Get ready. Storms to increase and last through the weekend

Spring storms are set to return to the Ark-La-Tex.

And when all is said and done, they may wear out their welcome.

Here's a look at the setup for this particular event:

We have been seeing an abundance of moisture returning to the area since Sunday's storms.

In fact, the cold front stalled in the area and drifted around, becoming the focus of a few showers and isolated storms. It now has all but vanished, leaving no focus for rain or storm formation.

That will change as a decent disturbance moves toward the area. It will generate the "trigger" for more widespread rain and storms starting possibly as early as the wee hours of Thursday morning.

By Thursday midday, the coverage should increase and become likely by afternoon. While severe storms are not expected, there may be a few storms that could be on the strong side with some gusty winds and small hail. There also is a possibility of heavy downpours, but excessive rain is unlikely.

A few more disturbances (triggers) will cross the area as we go through Friday and Saturday. Rain and storms will continue to develop and grow, especially as we head into the afternoon hours with abundant moisture and heat and no cooldown.

The additional rain will be spread out over a couple of days, so flooding will be unlikely. However, localized heavier rainfall may be noted and the usual areas with poor drainage could be impacted. Driving conditions will be impacted as well. Allow yourself extra time, stay alert and slow it down.

By Sunday, a cold front may begin to sag into the area. This cold front, just like the most recent one, may have a tendency to stall in or just to the north of the Ark-La-Tex. If it moves farther into the area, there could be stronger storms. That, too your StormTracker Team will monitor.

This front will get a big nudge by late Sunday into Monday, moving a good portion of the rain and storms to the east.

Although Tuesday may not be totally rain-free, it will be a definite improvement. The only downside to this is that we will stay warm with lows in the 60s and highs well into the 80s.

This forecast could certainly change. If so, it will be amended on a daily basis. Your StormTracker 12 Team will be tracking this round of weather very closely and providing updates on ksla.com, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and even on our Roku app. You can also follow the StormTracker 12 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.

