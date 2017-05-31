Heroes Flight homecoming: WWII vets return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday

A group of 23 World War II veterans, and 26 guardians and volunteers will depart Monday, May 29, for the Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C.

A group of 23 World War II veterans, and 26 guardians and volunteers will depart Monday, May 29, for the Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C.

Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery. F

Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery. F

Veterans are scheduled to visit various monuments Tuesday and will be honored by a local high school band.

Veterans are scheduled to visit various monuments Tuesday and will be honored by a local high school band.

Day two of the Heroes Flight began at one of the most sobering places in the nation's capital.

Day two of the Heroes Flight began at one of the most sobering places in the nation's capital.

Our East Texas Veterans will enjoy their last day in the nation's capitol Wednesday.

Our East Texas Veterans will enjoy their last day in the nation's capitol Wednesday.

A group of 24 World War II veterans will return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon after a three-day tour to various memorial monuments in Washington, D.C.

The first group of veterans are expected to arrive in Shreveport at between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. KSLA News 12 will stream their arrival here, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and on the KSLA News 12 Facebook Page.

A second group will arrive in Tyler, Tx at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport at 6 p.m.

The Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery.

This is the 13th trip that has been sponsored by Brookshire's Grocery Company and Super 1 Foods. 393 veterans will have visited Washington D.C. thanks to the Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods Heroes Flight, at the conclusion of this tour.

The veterans will return to a display of pomp and circumstance at both airports.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.