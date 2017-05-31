Heroes Flight homecoming: WWII vets return to the ArkLaTex Wedne - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Heroes Flight homecoming: WWII vets return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

A group of 24 World War II veterans will return to the ArkLaTex Wednesday afternoon after a three-day tour to various memorial monuments in Washington, D.C.

The first group of veterans are expected to arrive in Shreveport at between 4:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. KSLA News 12 will stream their arrival here, as well as on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps and on the KSLA News 12 Facebook Page.

A second group will arrive in Tyler, Tx at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport at 6 p.m.

The Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery.

This is the 13th trip that has been sponsored by Brookshire's Grocery Company and Super 1 Foods. 393 veterans will have visited Washington D.C. thanks to the Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods Heroes Flight, at the conclusion of this tour.

The veterans will return to a display of pomp and circumstance at both airports.

