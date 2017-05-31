Heroes Flight homecoming: WWII vets return to the ArkLaTex

Our East Texas Veterans will enjoy their last day in the nation's capitol Wednesday.More >>
Our East Texas Veterans will enjoy their last day in the nation's capitol Wednesday.More >>
Day two of the Heroes Flight began at one of the most sobering places in the nation's capital.More >>
Day two of the Heroes Flight began at one of the most sobering places in the nation's capital.More >>
Veterans are scheduled to visit various monuments Tuesday and will be honored by a local high school band.More >>
Veterans are scheduled to visit various monuments Tuesday and will be honored by a local high school band.More >>
Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery. FMore >>
Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery. FMore >>
A group of 23 World War II veterans, and 26 guardians and volunteers will depart Monday, May 29, for the Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C.More >>
A group of 23 World War II veterans, and 26 guardians and volunteers will depart Monday, May 29, for the Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C.More >>
KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.More >>
KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A racial slur painted on LeBron James' LA home has sparked a hate crime investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
A statement from the Ministry of Interior Affairs says it "condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attack" that killed so many, including women and children.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
An Autauga County man is facing a slew of child pornography charges after the sheriff’s office acted on a tip and seized his tablet.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.More >>
A fire has been reported at Oakdale Elementary School, according to Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett. KPLC reporter Christian Piekos is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A fire has been reported at Oakdale Elementary School, according to Oakdale Police Chief Joseph Lockett. KPLC reporter Christian Piekos is headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>
An attempted murder-suicide leaves one dead and two injured in an early morning shooting in Jefferson Davis County.More >>