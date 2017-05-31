Heroes Flight homecoming: WWII vets return to the ArkLaTex

A group of 23 World War II veterans, and 26 guardians and volunteers will depart Monday, May 29, for the Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C.

A group of 23 World War II veterans, and 26 guardians and volunteers will depart Monday, May 29, for the Heroes Flight to Washington, D.C.

Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery. F

Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery. F

Heroes Flight: Air Force Memorial just one memory for day 1

Heroes Flight: Air Force Memorial just one memory for day 1

Veterans are scheduled to visit various monuments Tuesday and will be honored by a local high school band.

Veterans are scheduled to visit various monuments Tuesday and will be honored by a local high school band.

Day two of the Heroes Flight began at one of the most sobering places in the nation's capital.

Day two of the Heroes Flight began at one of the most sobering places in the nation's capital.

Our East Texas Veterans will enjoy their last day in the nation's capitol Wednesday.

Our East Texas Veterans will enjoy their last day in the nation's capitol Wednesday.

24 World War II veterans traveled to Washington, DC for the 14th Annual Heroes Flight (Source: KLTV)

Two dozen World War II veterans returned to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday afternoon after a three-day tour to various memorial monuments in Washington, D.C.

The first group is expected to arrive in Shreveport between about 4:45 p.m.

A second group is scheduled to arrive at 6 p.m. at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler, Texas.

The veterans returned to a display of pomp and circumstance at both airports.

The Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them an opportunity to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and Arlington National Cemetery.

This is the 13th trip that has been sponsored by Brookshire's Grocery Co. and Super 1 Foods.

A total of 393 veterans will have visited Washington, D.C., thanks to the Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods Heroes Flight at the conclusion of this tour.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.