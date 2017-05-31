Heroes Flight homecoming: Two dozen World War II veterans return - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Heroes Flight homecoming: Two dozen World War II veterans return home to the ArkLaTex

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Two dozen World War II veterans returned to the ArkLaTex on Wednesday afternoon after a three-day tour to various memorial monuments in Washington, D.C.

The first group arrived in Shreveport about 4:35 p.m.

A second group was scheduled to arrive at 6 p.m. at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport in Tyler, Texas.

The veterans returned to a display of pomp and circumstance at both airports.

The Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them an opportunity to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and Arlington National Cemetery.

This is the 13th trip that has been sponsored by Brookshire's Grocery Co. and Super 1 Foods.

A total of 393 veterans will have visited Washington, D.C., thanks to the Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods Heroes Flight at the conclusion of this tour.

