Chef dedicated to building pride in NWLA cuisine

Creator of the Official meal of North Louisiana Chef Hardette Harris was named one of eight Louisianians of the year by Louisiana Life Magazine. (Source: KSLA News 12)

When it comes to promoting Cajun and Creole cuisine, a Northwest Louisiana chef isn't stopping at making a dish that includes fried catfish, black-eyed peas and hot-water cornbread the official state meal.

"I was totally surprised," recalls Chef Hardette Harris. "I was like me do you know how many millions of people are in Louisiana so I was thrilled because the official meal really means a lot to me."

Her signature Official Meal of North Louisiana includes fried catfish, hot water cornbread, greens, peach cobbler, and more.

One of the most popular dishes is the hot water cornbread. Harris says the key to making it is simple.

“Hot water cornbread, first of all, is not a hushpuppy, its similar, hot water cornbread is simply cornmeal, little salt, and pepper, seasoning, garlic, whatever you want to put in there and if you put that in a bowl and you have rolling, boiling hot water you pour it on there until it gets smooth because the hot water part is that it has to cook the cornmeal.. so the hot water cornmeal comes from pouring bowling hot water with seasoning shaping it into a scone, oval shape, and frying it in hot oil,” Harris said.

The meal was approved by the Louisiana House of Representatives and State Senate as House Concurrent Resolution No. 88 in 2015.

The Minden native was also recognized in the January/February issue of Louisiana Life magazine one of 8 Louisianans of the Year for her contributions to the state's culinary arts, has been working to shine the spotlight on these dishes by introducing them to tourists.

"It’s a certain pride in knowing what you grew up eating and saying hey let me show some of this off. I didn’t know everybody didn’t know what hot water cornbread was.”

Now, Harris wants to find ways to bring that love of the food to North Louisiana.

"It's gonna take a long time for us to have that front of the crowd pride about it, but I think it's coming and I think that's what happened. I think people weren't excited so we started putting what people were excited about in the forefront."

