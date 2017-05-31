Go-cart track coming to Gators and Friends

An "Adult Go-cart" track is currently being built at Gators and Friends

If you're looking for something to do this summer, Gators and Friends has you covered.

Located near Greenwood in West Shreveport, Gators and Friends has grown from a petting zoo and alligator park to a fully fledged amusement park complete with a zip-line, lemurs, kangaroos, and baby gators for kids to hold.

Now the owners are in the process of building a brand new go-cart track. But, this attraction is for experienced drivers only and go-carts will require people to be a certain age and size, which hasn't been determined yet.

"It's super exciting. We're hoping to have it finished sometime in early July or hopefully the end of the summer," said longtime manager, KJ Bernard.

Bernard says the plan is to constantly grow. The new facility will also include an arcade for the kids.

"We just want to keep working and working and working and keep going," said Bernard.

Check out the Official Gators and Friends website for summer events and local specials.

