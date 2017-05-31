Men reportedly apologize to victim after armed robbery - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Men reportedly apologize to victim after armed robbery

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating an armed robbery that they say ended with an apology from the robbers Tuesday night.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the corner of McNeil and Texas streets in downtown Shreveport.

The victim says two men with a machete demanded his wallet and phone.

One of the men reportedly took money out of the wallet but left the victim $1. Then he gave the emptied wallet and phone back.

Before running off, they reportedly apologized for the robbery.

No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

