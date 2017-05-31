Man shot to death in south Shreveport

Shreveport police are on the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday morning.

According to officers on the scene in the 8200 block of Range Lane, a man was found shot to death in the middle of the street just after 3:30 a.m.

Police say the man was shot twice in the upper body.

The early stages of the investigation are underway.

An officer on scene said they interviewed one person who heard gunshots from several blocks away.

