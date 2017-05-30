Trees block only road in, out of Gloster neighborhood

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Roads in DeSoto Parish are still blocked since storms swept through Sunday.

ArkLaTex residents still are dealing with the aftermath of severe weather that swept across the area Sunday.

That is never more evident than where roads remain blocked by large trees as crews work their way through the region.

Some residents of DeSoto Parish community of Gloster have not one, but two trees blocking their way.

If they want to get in and out of their neighborhood, it has to be on foot.

"It sounded like a big boom," Shirley Whitaker said, describing what she heard when the trees fell.

"It happened so quick, I was praying to the good Lord," neighbor Kimberly Brown added.

Crushed like a tin can was the shiny, new red car Pearlie Whitaker had bought just two weeks earlier.

She admits to crying when she saw it, but says it wasn't because of the material loss.

"I was crying because I never saw devastation like this before."

The trees also took down power lines, leaving them without electricity since Sunday.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office says several groups have been clearing roads.

But utility crews have to deal with downed power lines before crews can clear the road.

Neighbors say they feel overlooked by emergency crews.

American Red Cross disaster manager Marc Jorgensen explained why they may have not stopped in the residents' specific neighborhood.

"If their roads are blocked, we can't really access it, either. We are under the same constraints as they are as far as entering and exiting communities."

He recommends that those in Gloster call the Red Cross at (800) Red Cross if they have serious damage to their homes.

The agency will respond in up to a week, Jorgensen said.

STORM DAMAGE SURVEY

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to assess how much storm damage there is in the parish.

If you or anyone you know had storm damage to a home or any other structure on your property, call (318) 872-3956 and report it.

Authorities are trying to get a total number of damaged structures for state damage declaration purposes.

Note: Damage does not include the loss of food.

