Trees block only road in and out of Gloster neighborhood

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Roads in DeSoto Parish are still blocked since storms swept through Sunday.

Arklatex residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the severe weather that swept through Sunday.

Some roads remain blocked by large trees as crews work their way through the region.

A group of residents in the small town of Gloster in DeSoto Parish has not just one, but two trees blocking their way in and out.

If they want to get in and out of their neighborhood, it has to be on foot.

"It sounded like a big boom," Shirley Whitaker said, describing the sound of the trees falling during the strong storm Sunday.

"It happened so quick, I was praying to the good Lord," neighbor Kimberly Brown said.

Pearlie Whitaker's brand new shiny red car she had purchased two weeks earlier was crushed like a tin can.

She admits to crying when she saw it, but says it wasn't because of the material loss.

"I was crying because I never saw devastation like this before," she said.

The trees took down power lines, leaving them without power since Sunday.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's office says several groups have been clearing roads.

But for trees with downed powerlines, the electric company has to handle that first before crews can clear the road.

Neighbors say they feel overlooked by emergency crews.

Red Cross Disaster Manager Marc Jorgensen explains why they may have not stopped in their specific neighborhood.

"If their roads are blocked we can't really access it either," he said. "We are under the same constraints as they are as far as entering and exiting communities."

Jorgensen recommends those in Gloster call the Red Cross if they have serious damage to their homes: 1-800-Red Cross. They will respond in up to a week.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.