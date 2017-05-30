Part of Easy Street renamed in honor of late civil rights activist

The City of Shreveport dedicated the 1600 block of Easy Street on Tuesday in honor of the late Joe Wills.

The lifelong civil rights activist died March 11, 2016.

Shreveport Councilman Willie Bradford led the effort to rename the section of Easy Street in honor of Wills.

"Joe Wills unequivocally has been a servant of the people for over 50 years," Bradford said during the dedication ceremony Tuesday.

"He has been active in doing so many things ensuring that the Stoner Hill community has been a part of the resources that the city provides for neighborhoods."

Wills was born and raised on Easy Street. He later married and moved to a home on the same street to raise his family.

He was married for 52 years.

Relatives and friends gathered for the celebration Tuesday that the unveiling of the new street sign and the releasing of balloons in his honor.

