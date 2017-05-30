Shopper's Facebook post about strangers following her strikes a chord on social media

A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her in a Walmart store.

Jared Courtney Basham claims the men followed her from aisle to aisle and left without buying anything.

She posted something about the encounter on Facebook.

Others have since commented that they too have been followed.

Those comments, part of more than 200 responses, appear to indicate it is happening at various Walmart store throughout the Shreveport-Bossier City area.

"From time to time, we do get calls like this," Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale said. "As far as recently, I was unable to find any kind of documentation on it."

That may be because not all of the encounters are being reported.

Even if a crime is not committed, Natale said, authorities should be contacted.

"They have a right to be comfortable. And in any situation where somebody suspects something is not quite right, don't be hesitant to call the police."

There is no such thing as being too cautious, Natale added.

There also are several steps people can take if they find themselves in such a situation.

"First thing they should do is get to an area that's populated," Natale said. "Or, if it's nighttime, get to a well-lit area that's populated.

He also advises: "If you're walking into a parking lot or coming out of a store and you think someone is following you, go back into the store and contact police."

A manager at the Walmart where Basham says she encountered the two men said that store management was unaware of what happened and that, now that they do know, security will be increased.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.