Shreveport condo fire reignites

A small fire the afternoon of May 30 damaged a two-story condominium on East Kings Highway between Lynn and Arthur avenues in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport firefighters are back in force at a condominium where a small fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.

As of 7:40 p.m., 14 units were at East Kings Court Condominiums in the 1800 block of East Kings Highway, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

A fire was reported there at 4:24 p.m.

Firefighters arrived four minutes later to find smoke coming from both floors on the back side of the two-story apartment, a Fire Department spokesman said.

It took them 13 minutes to extinguish the fire, he said.

It appears that fire began behind a stairwell by a fireplace, the spokesman said.

There is no word as yet what caused the fire to rekindle.

