Fire damages Shreveport condo

A small fire the afternoon of May 30 damaged a two-story condominium on East Kings Highway between Lynn and Arthur avenues in Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

No one was home when a small fire broke out in a Shreveport condominium, authorities said.

The fire at East Kings Court Condominiums in the 1800 block of East Kings Highway was reported at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Firefighters arrived four minutes later to find smoke coming from both floors on the back side of the two-story apartment, a Fire Department spokesman said.

It took them 13 minutes to extinguish the fire.

It appears the fire began behind a stairwell by a fireplace, the spokesman said.

