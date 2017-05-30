Man recalls watching as flood swept away brother, 2 others

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Authorities still are searching for 31-year-old Whitney McDonald, also of Nashville, Ark. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Southwest Arkansas man recalls the watching as his brother and two others were washed away by flash flooding in Missouri.

Dead are 17-year-old Kaliea Munn and 37-year-old Antonio Finley, both of Nashville, Ark.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 streaming live on KSLA.com and on the KSLA News 12 mobile apps.

Authorities still are searching for 31-year-old Whitney McDonald, also of Nashville, Ark.

The three were in a vehicle swallowed by floodwaters during storms Saturday night in Branson, Mo.

Also in the vehicle were Finley's brother Jamar Finley and another person, a female, both of whom made it to safety.

"In just two seconds, we had water up to our neck," Jamar Finley recalled.

"Everybody was fighting to get out."

He said his brother got out of the car and tried to save Munn from the sinking vehicle.

"Being there, seeing my brother, I couldn't help him nor Whitney nor Kaliea. It destroyed me. It was hard to watch. I thought it was a dream."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.