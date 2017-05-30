Louisiana to open part of new stretch of I-49 on Wednesday

Work continues on Section K of Interstate 49, which will connect the interstate to Interstate 220. Louisiana highway department officials expect that phase of the project to be completed in spring 2018. (Source: LaDOTD)

The Louisiana highway department will allow access to part of a new segment of Interstate 49 in Shreveport starting Wednesday.

An informational sign placed just south of the I-49/Louisiana Highway 1 interchange advises passing motorists that the northbound exit will open soon

The northbound lanes of a 4.25-mile section between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and LA 1 will have a soft opening sometime Wednesday, a highway department spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

The southbound lanes of Segment J will not be opened at this time to keep from dumping traffic onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, said Erin Buchanan, District 4 spokeswoman for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Segment J went to bid for $49.9 million in December 2012.

State highway officials broke ground April 12, 2013, for the stretch between LA 1 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Meantime, work continues on Section K of Interstate 49, which will connect I-49 to Interstate 220.

Louisiana highway department officials expect that phase of the project to be completed in spring 2018.

