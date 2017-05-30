NPSO: Damage from Sunday's storms caused by 80-95 mph straight-l - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

NPSO: Damage from Sunday's storms caused by 80-95 mph straight-line winds

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KSLA) -

Damage from storms that rolled through the City of Natchitoches and surrounding areas Sunday was caused by straight-line winds in excess of 80 - 95 mph, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office

Citing Mary Jones, Assistant Director of the Natchitoches Parish Office of Homeland Security, the National Weather Service conducted a survey Monday of the damage caused to "numerous structures, vehicles, trees, utility lines, etc."

Nearly 15,000 customers remained without power as of midday Tuesday, half of them within the Natchitoches city limits, according to NPSO.

An official survey report has not yet been released by the NWS. 

According to the National Weather Service:

Damaging winds are often called “straight-line” winds to differentiate the damage they cause from tornado damage. Strong thunderstorm winds can come from a number of different processes. Most thunderstorm winds that cause damage at the ground are a result of outflow generated by a thunderstorm downdraft. Damaging winds are classified as those exceeding 50-60 mph.

The sheriff's office is asking those who received structural damage to residences, mobile homes, apartment units, businesses, or public buildings to contact the Natchitoches Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 238-7720, 238-7555, or by email at oep@NPSheriff.net with their name, address, phone number, insurance information, and any photographs of damages.

