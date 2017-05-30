NPSO: Damage from Sunday's storms caused by 80-95 mph straight-line winds

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

One woman is dead after a large tree fell on her home last weekend.

One woman is dead after a large tree fell on her home last weekend.

Storm damage in the 1400 block of Lake Street in Natchitoches (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Rashonda Paige)

Damage from storms that rolled through the City of Natchitoches and surrounding areas Sunday was caused by straight-line winds in excess of 80 - 95 mph, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.

Citing Mary Jones, Assistant Director of the Natchitoches Parish Office of Homeland Security, the National Weather Service conducted a survey Monday of the damage caused to "numerous structures, vehicles, trees, utility lines, etc."

Natchitoches man Carl Sias said @KSLAWeather app alerted him minutes b4 Sunday's storms hit. Thankfully, he + his family are safe. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/UXwgz5U2bt — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) May 30, 2017

Nearly 15,000 customers remained without power as of midday Tuesday, half of them within the Natchitoches city limits, according to NPSO.

An official survey report has not yet been released by the NWS.

According to the National Weather Service:

Damaging winds are often called “straight-line” winds to differentiate the damage they cause from tornado damage. Strong thunderstorm winds can come from a number of different processes. Most thunderstorm winds that cause damage at the ground are a result of outflow generated by a thunderstorm downdraft. Damaging winds are classified as those exceeding 50-60 mph.

The sheriff's office is asking those who received structural damage to residences, mobile homes, apartment units, businesses, or public buildings to contact the Natchitoches Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness at 238-7720, 238-7555, or by email at oep@NPSheriff.net with their name, address, phone number, insurance information, and any photographs of damages.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.