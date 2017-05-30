LA senators won't rework marriage law, defer to court

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana senators have decided against rewriting a state marriage law that is temporarily blocked as part of an ongoing legal dispute, deferring to the courts.

A federal judge in March stopped enforcement of a 2016 law requiring people to produce a birth certificate to get a marriage license. The law kept a foreign-born U.S. citizen from getting a marriage license because he couldn't produce the document.

Republican Rep. Valarie Hodges, the law's sponsor, sought to tweak it with legislation that would allow foreign-born applicants to obtain a Louisiana marriage license without producing a birth certificate, by offering other documents.

The House overwhelmingly agreed to the change, but a Senate judiciary committee Tuesday narrowly rejected the proposal. Critics said the bill would meddle with ongoing litigation and doesn't address all concerns.

