2 people injured in shooting in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday.

Police received the call just after 12:45 p.m. to the 7000 block of Marseille Drive. That's in Shreveport's Garden Valley neighborhood.

According to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines, two men were inside a home when three others showed up.

The group of men began to fight and the two that were originally in the home were shot. One man was shot in the knee and another was shot in the midsection.

The pair was taken to University Health. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police are searching for the men responsible and do not have a suspect description at this time.

Hines added that he was unaware of the relationship between the men at this time but believed at least one of the victims knew one of the men in the group.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

