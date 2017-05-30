Tree smashes into Coushatta home, kills woman inside - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Tree smashes into Coushatta home, kills woman inside

COUSHATTA, LA (KSLA) -

A woman was killed when a large tree fell on her home during weekend storms, authorities say.

The Red River Sheriff's Office said that Clara Suggs, 66, and her dog Pee-Wee died during bad weather Sunday morning at a residence in the 100 block of Esperanza Road in Coushatta.

Suggs' mother, Ellen Wood, also was in the home when the tree came crashing down. She received minor injuries. 

Another dog inside the home was rescued.

Neighbors in the Coushatta town say Clara Suggs used to work at a local hospital and was well-known in the community as a kind and caring woman.

She is one of two people who died during the weekend storms in Northwest Louisiana. 

A man was killed when a tree fell on a pickup in DeSoto Parish.

