Shreveport police find man shot to death

The Shreveport Police Department is asking for witnesses to come forward in the shooting death of a man.

According to officers on the scene at Earl Street and Dowdell Street, a man in his early 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area after they received a 911 call from someone who said they heard a single gunshot.

The man's body was found at the intersection about a block away from the Caddo Heights Elementary School.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Shreveport police or the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

