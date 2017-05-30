Shreveport police find man shot to death - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Shreveport police find man shot to death

Police respond to shooting death in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12) Police respond to shooting death in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Shreveport Police Department is asking for witnesses to come forward in the shooting death of a man.

According to officers on the scene at Earl Street and Dowdell Street, a man in his early 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after midnight Tuesday.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area after they received a 911 call from someone who said they heard a single gunshot.

The man's body was found at the intersection about a block away from the Caddo Heights Elementary School.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Shreveport police or the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • At least 3 shot; 1 dead at Waterfront Park

    At least 3 shot; 1 dead at Waterfront Park

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:04 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:04:43 GMT
    Police are investigating a shooting incident at Waterfront Park. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)Police are investigating a shooting incident at Waterfront Park. (Source: William Joy/WAVE 3 News)

    The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.

    More >>

    The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly