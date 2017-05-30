Caddo coroner IDs morning shooting victim

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the man shot to death early Tuesday morning.

Robert E. Robinson, 31, was identified by Shreveport police by his fingerprints.

According to officers on the scene at Earl Street and Dowdell Street, Robinson's body was found with a gunshot wound to the head shortly after midnight. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area after they received a 911 call from someone who said they heard a single gunshot.

SPD officers say witness called in a shot fired and saw the man fall but then ran. No gun recovered. Police treating incident as a homicide. — Josh Roberson KSLA (@JRobersonKSLA) May 30, 2017

The man's body was found at the intersection about a block away from the Caddo Heights Elementary School.

Witness told police they were walking east on Dowdell Street when they saw a man near the stop sign fire a shot and then they saw the victim fall.

Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Shreveport police or the Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

