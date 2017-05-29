Keithville residents need help cleaning up storm damage

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The roof of Keithville resident Martha Matlock's home now hangs in dangerous imbalance after storms ripped the other half of the front porch off and tossed it into the backyard. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

The home of Keithville resident Barton Armstrong is severely damaged after a large tree fell on it. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

Martha Matlock and her husband work to clean up the damage to their home left behind by Sunday night's storms. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

"That tree will never threaten us again!"

Keithville resident Barton Armstrong had a spark of optimism and a thin smile as he stared out at a downed tree Monday.

He sat atop his four-wheel motorized chair, keeping his oxygen tank safely tucked between his legs.

That same downed tree ripped a hole in the roof his home, torn down to the wooden beams.

Armstrong said he only remembered a boom Sunday night.

"When I heard the rain on the inside, I realized there was a problem."

Armstrong, like dozens of other residents on Esthlyn and Rita streets, now has been without electricity for 24 hours, meaning he had no power for his oxygen tank.

"And, of course, when does it happen? On Memorial Day weekend, when you can't get any help," he said.

"I ... I could use anybody," said 73-year-old Eddie Hill, who lives next door.

With his face getting redder, Hill labored to get seven fallen trees off his yard in order to clear the driveway for himself and his wife.

"That's what I'm trying to do now, make a path that maybe she can get out with."

Fay Hill also requires power for her own oxygen tank.

"I feel OK," she insisted. "If I have to, I'll go somewhere and stay and plug up."

Surveyors with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport said it was 80- to 90-mph straight-line winds that caused the widespread damage.

"When it hit, it hit fast and it hit hard," said Martha Matlock, who lives next door to the Hills.

Matlock said she and her husband took shelter in her bathroom.

In 15-20 minutes, she said the storm passed but not without taking a considerable amount of their home with it.

"It sounded like a freight train. That's exactly what it sounded like," she recalled. "It tore the whole roof off the front of the house and it blowed it over to the back of the house."

Sure enough, part of Matlock's front porch is now in her backyard.

The roof over her center threshold has now collapsed onto what's left of the front deck.

"We're working on trying to secure this other side so it won't pull the rest of the roof down."

Matlock said she and many others in her neighborhood also don't have insurance and they've already seen would-be looters driving through their neighborhoods in trucks, steadily being driven away by patrolling Caddo sheriff's deputies.

Still, she also found her own spark of optimism in the form of a small dairy cow statue on her front lawn, poking its head out of the smaller limbs of a downed tree.

"My little cow!" she exclaimed. "He didn't get broke! He survived!"

With that spark also comes the solace and these neighbors know they're still alive and together.

"We still got each other," Matlock said with a smile, pulling her neighbor into a one-armed hug.

"Oh, Lord," Fay Hill replied.

The Keithville neighbors said need all the volunteers with heavy machinery they can get to help them move dozens of trees.

Anyone interested can come to the 9800 block of Esthlyn Street and the 14000 block of Rita Street.

