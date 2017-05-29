Survivor: Flooding that swept away car in MO rose quickly - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Survivor: Flooding that swept away car in MO rose quickly

Posted by Curtis Heyen, Digital Content Producer
An intense search continued May 29 for 31-year-old Whitney McDonald, a Nashville, Ark., resident missing after flash flooding May 27 swept a car off a road in Branson, Mo., killing two other Nashville, Ark., residents.

BRANSON, MO. (KSLA) -

One of five people in a vehicle that flash flooding swept off a road in Branson, Mo., says the water came very quickly at their vehicle. 

"We'd never seen it coming. ... Poof, it was here," Jamar Finley said.

His 37-year-old brother Antonio Finley, of Nashville, Ark., is one of two people confirmed dead as a result of the accident at 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Branson authorities found Antonio Finley's body about 2 a.m. Sunday along Fall Creek Road near Cooper Creek Resort in Branson. 

The body of 17-year-old Kaliea Munn, of Nashville, Ark., was recovered at 7:48 a.m. Sunday.

An intense search continued Monday for 31-year-old Whitney McDonald, another Nashville, Ark., resident who still is missing.

Authorities said Jamar Finley and one other person safely escaped before the vehicle was swept away.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

