Survivor: Flooding that swept away car in MO rose quickly

Two Southwest Arkansas residents are dead and an intense search continues for the driver of a vehicle that flash flooding washed off a road in Branson, Mo.

2 SWAR residents die in flash flood in MO; another missing

An intense search continued May 29 for 31-year-old Whitney McDonald, a Nashville, Ark., resident missing after flash flooding May 27 swept a car off a road in Branson, Mo., killing two other Nashville, Ark., residents.

One of five people in a vehicle that flash flooding swept off a road in Branson, Mo., says the water came very quickly at their vehicle.

"We'd never seen it coming. ... Poof, it was here," Jamar Finley said.

His 37-year-old brother Antonio Finley, of Nashville, Ark., is one of two people confirmed dead as a result of the accident at 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Branson authorities found Antonio Finley's body about 2 a.m. Sunday along Fall Creek Road near Cooper Creek Resort in Branson.

The body of 17-year-old Kaliea Munn, of Nashville, Ark., was recovered at 7:48 a.m. Sunday.

An intense search continued Monday for 31-year-old Whitney McDonald, another Nashville, Ark., resident who still is missing.

Authorities said Jamar Finley and one other person safely escaped before the vehicle was swept away.

