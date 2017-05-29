About 80,000 AEP-SWEPCO customers still without power

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919.

AEP-SWEPCO says it had restored electrical service to 23,000 customers as of 9 a.m. Monday.

That leaves about 80,000 of the utility's customers still without power after storms packing winds of up to 60 mph downed trees and power lines Sunday throughout the ArkLaTex.

AEP-SWEPCO says 103,000 of its customers were without power at one point.

Those included about 61,000 in Texas and 39,000 in Louisiana.

Crews from Alexandria have traveled to Shreveport to help restore service.

"We will share estimated restoration times late this afternoon," says a statement AEP-SWEPCO released Monday afternoon.

"Initial estimates are that it may take multiple days to restore service."

AEP-SWEPCO's outage map shows more than 1,500 customers remain without electricity in and around Natchitoches.

That's where a barbecue was underway Sunday when a KSLA StormTracker 12 tornado warning sounded on everyone's phones, said Carl Sias, of the 1400 block of Lake Street in Natchitoches.

They were able to get in the house, he said, but the storm came up too quickly to get back outside in time to move the car before the tree fell on it.

The winds seemed like they were 90 to 100 mph, Sias said.

