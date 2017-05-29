About 80,000 AEP-SWEPCO customers still without power

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
A father and son drowned while kayaking on the Tallapoosa River Sunday afternoon near the Highway 9 bridge.More >>
A 16-year-old girl who was the target of hate speech thanks the two victims who died and the third who is currently in the hospital, for helping her and a friend when a racist targeted them on public transportation.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
A 73-year-old Australian fisherman says he caught a far bigger fish than he hoped for when a 9-foot great white shark leapt into his boat, knocking him off his feet.More >>
The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.More >>
