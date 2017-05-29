About 65,000 AEP-SWEPCO customers still without power

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.More >>
Good Samaritans helped the 2-year-old and 5-year-old escape the trunk.More >>
The professional golfer was arrested about 3 a.m. in Jupiter, FL.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Clean up efforts are underway across East Texas as people are trying to recover from the damage of Sunday's storms.More >>
Homeland Security secretary defends an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The parachutist hit the water after he cut away from his broken chute, The team jump, featuring the Navy SEAL Leap Frogs, was part of Fleet Week for New York Harbor,More >>
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.More >>
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.More >>
