About 45,600 AEP-SWEPCO customers still without power

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Outages can be reported to AEP-SWEPCO by using the utility's website, swepco.com, or by calling toll-free at (888) 218-3919.

AEP-SWEPCO says it had restored electrical service to 57,000 customers as of 8 p.m. Monday.

That leaves about 45,600 of the utility's customers without power after storms packing winds of up to 60 mph downed trees and power lines Sunday throughout the ArkLaTex.

Company officials say it could be Thursday or Friday before service is restored in some areas.

AEP-SWEPCO says 104,000 of its customers were without power at one point.

Those included about 62,000 in Texas and 42,000 in Louisiana.

Those numbers now are down to 29,685 in Texas and 15,993 in Louisiana.

Crews from Alexandria have traveled to Shreveport to help restore service. All told, the utility says, more than 421 personnel are working on the outages in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

Following are the number of customers without service as of 8 p.m. Monday and the utility's latest estimates for the restoration of power.

TEXAS

Carthage: 3,476; 10 p.m. Wednesday

Gladewater: 811; 5 p.m. Wednesday

Kilgore: 435; 10 p.m. Wednesday

Longview: 23,985; 5 p.m. Friday

Marshall: 885; 10 p.m. Wednesday

LOUISIANA

Haughton: 84; 10 p.m. Tuesday

Hornbeck: 1,232; noon Thursday

Logansport: 999; noon Wednesday

Mansfield: 5,885; 5 p.m. Thursday

Natchitoches: 7,280; 5 p.m. Thursday

Shreveport: 544: noon Wednesday

AEP-SWEPCO's outage map shows more than 1,500 customers remain without electricity in and around Natchitoches.

That's where a barbecue was underway Sunday when a KSLA StormTracker 12 tornado warning sounded on everyone's phones, said Carl Sias, of the 1400 block of Lake Street in Natchitoches.

They were able to get in the house, he said, but the storm came up too quickly to get back outside in time to move the car before the tree fell on it.

The winds seemed like they were 90 to 100 mph, Sias said.

The National Weather Service office in Shreveport announced Monday that its damage survey team would be investigating storm-related damage from Mansfield east to Goldonna in Northwest and North-central Louisiana and from Longview southeast toward DeBerry in East Texas..

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.