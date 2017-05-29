Shreveport family campaigns to save children from hot vehicles

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
Two Central Texas parents are trying to bring awareness to a rare form of brain cancer that killed their daughter five days after she was diagnosed.
Sunday at around 9 p.m. last night, a couple was driving on Hwy 433 when they passed a black or dark grey Silverado or possibly a GMC and noticed that a dog was being dragged behind the truck. Both cars pulled into the Top Fuel Gas Station, according to a news release from Louisiana Humane Society spokesman Jeff Dorson.
The identities of the victims, as well as the conditions of those who survived, were not immediately available.
A man buried his 6-month old grandson almost two weeks ago. Monday, he went to the cemetery to put flowers on the grave and discovered something disturbing.
