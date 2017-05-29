Shreveport family campaigns to save children from hot vehicles

A T-shirt to help Sariah's Safety Awareness Campaign

Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer.

And with temperatures soon heating up, a Shreveport woman wants to remind people about the dangers of leaving children in hot vehicles.

Mary's Johnson's 3-year-old granddaughter Sariah Delafosse was found lifeless in her mother's car outside her Ingleside neighborhood home July 5, 2013.

Temperatures were in the 90s that day; and the thermometer in the vehicle read 113 degrees.

The child's death was ruled accidental.

Nearly four years later, Johnson and her family want to raise awareness. They are starting Sariah's Safety Awareness Campaign.

Johnson talked about it while wearing a T-shirt with a photograph of Sariah.

"We want to make sure that not only Sariah is remembered, but all other children will be remembered and not left in the back seat," she said.

"We are still dealing with it each and every day," Sariah's aunt Netta Johnson said. "And I feel that if we can raise awareness for these other kids, then that can be some healing."

The women want to put up yard signs and billboards throughout Shreveport reminding people to check the back seat.

The family also hopes to hold a balloon release in Betty Virginia Park around the anniversary of Sariah's death.

And they plan on making more T-shirts to use in their campaign.

Everything will be done in Sariah's favorite color: purple.

The women are asking the public to help donate to the creation of those signs and T-shirts.

They plan to have a GoFundMe page up and running soon or you can reach out to Mary Johnson on Facebook.

"It just didn't happen four years ago. It's something that's continuously happening," Mary Johnson said.

"And I want to make sure we can make a stop to it."

Netta Johnson begged: "Let's not leave any more kids to die in the back seat from heat, please."

