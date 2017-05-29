Police ID man fatally shot while sitting on porch in Texarkana, TX

A warrant for murder has been issued for Hakim Gerald Webster of Los Angeles, CA. (Source: Texarkana, TX PD)

A man was fatally shot the evening of May 28 while he and several others were sitting on a porch at a residence in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Authorities have released the name of the victim who was fatally shot while he and others were sitting on a porch Sunday evening in Texarkana, Texas.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Ralph Morrison of Mineral Springs, Arkansas.

The shooting happened just after 6:33 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of Lumpkin Street. That is in the Beverly area of the city.

Police say Morrison was visiting friends when a light blue Chevrolet minivan with Texas tags pulled up in front of the house.

The driver got out of the van and began firing a handgun multiple times at the house, striking Morrison once in his head. Police believe Morrison and the suspect had a dispute with each other due to an incident from several years ago.

Morrison was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Detectives say they were able to identify 34-year-old Hakim Gerald Webster of Los Angeles, CA as a suspect. A warrant has been issued for murder.

Webster was last seen driving a light blue Chevrolet Uplander minivan, with a Texas License plate bearing FST4968.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.