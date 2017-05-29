Early morning house fire displaces Shreveport family

Fire officials say a family has been displaced after an early morning fire ripped through a home in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of Rose Street.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, heavy flames extended approximately 30 feet above the roof the wooden-framed home.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home, with one being treated for a minor burn injury to the hand.

Officials say it took 7 units, 24 firefighters, and 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

