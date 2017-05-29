Severe storms claim life of DeSoto Parish man

LSP says a man died after a tree fell on top of the vehicle he was in during severe weather. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Louisiana State Police say a man is dead after a tree fell on top of the vehicle he was in during the weekend storms.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Demontre Lewis of Mansfield.

According to authorities, Lewis was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling west on Hudson Darby Road in the middle of the storm.

Police believe high winds caused the tree to fall onto the vehicle.

The driver and another front passenger suffered minor injuries.

They were sent to Desoto Regional Hospital where they are expected to be okay.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.