Man fatally shot while sitting on porch in Texarkana, TX

A man was fatally shot the evening of May 28 while he and several others were sitting on a porch at a residence in Texarkana, Texas. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot while he and others were sitting on a porch Sunday evening in Texarkana, Texas.

Authorities are withholding his name until his next of kin have been notified.

The shooting happened just after 6:33 p.m. at a residence in the 400 block of Lumpkin Street.

That is in the Beverly area of the city.

The man was visiting friends when a light blue Chevrolet minivan with Texas tags pulled up in front of the house, police said.

The driver got out of the van began and firing a handgun multiple times at the house, striking the man once in his head.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The shooter fled in the minivan.

Witnesses said several people were on the porch at the time of the shooting.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the case to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.