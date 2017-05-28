Fire damages Marshall motel

Fire damaged Econo Lodge in the 5900 block of South East End Boulevard in Marshall, Texas, the evening of May 28. (Source: KMHT Radio)

Fire damaged a motel in Marshall, Texas.

It happened Sunday evening at Econo Lodge in the 5900 block of South East End Boulevard.

That is along Highway 59 just south of Interstate 20.

Details about the extent of damage and what caused the fire were not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.