Storms down trees, utility lines throughout ArkLaTex

Hail created a white path when it fell Sunday evening in the Waskom, Texas, area. (Source: KSLA News 12 viewer Melissa Johnson)

People reported numerous trees and utility lines down, flash flooding and hail associated with storms Sunday making their way across the ArkLaTex.

Bob Lang, of Grand Ecore, said "a train just passed over my house" a mile off Highway 6 East in Natchitoches Parish. He said he's never heard anything like that before.

Earlier this evening, Jason Burrell said, a falling tree cut a mobile home in half off Louisiana Highway 5 at U.S. Highway 171 in the Gloster area of DeSoto Parish.

The storm downed numerous trees and utility poles, scattered trampolines and tore shingles off roofs, he said.

In Panola County, Texas, a sheriff's office dispatcher said reports of downed trees and utility lines primarily were coming in from along Texas Highway 149, Texas Highway 315 and Farm-to-Market Road 31.

At 5:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was near Tatum, Texas, and moving southeast at 55 mph.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport said radar indicated rotation.

As a result, the Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southwestern Harrison County, northwestern Panola County, northeastern Rusk County and southeastern Gregg County.

This prompted the sirens to be sounded in Marshall, Texas, a KSLA News 12 viewer reported.

Callers to the Panola County Sheriff's Office reported seeing a funnel cloud, but nothing has been confirmed by the Weather Service or law enforcement agencies, the dispatcher said.

One KSLA News 12 viewer said a funnel cloud passed over him in the Lee community between the East Texas towns of Karnack and Waskom.

"It was just slowly rotating," Anthony Johnson said. "It got real quiet. Then about five lightning bolts hit at the same time."

Another tornado warning was in effect until 6:45 p.m. for Panola County plus the Louisiana parishes of Caddo and DeSoto.

That's because radar indicated rotation near DeBerry, Texas, and moving northeast at 50 mph.

KSLA News 12 viewer Jeff Wynn says he's lived along Panola County Road 307 in DeBerry for 48 years and never has experienced damage like what these storms caused.

He said he was trying to hold a birthday party; now he said he cannot get out to get to Walmart to get a tarp to cover his damaged roof.

Trees are down throughout the area, Wynn said.

Power outages have been reported throughout Panola County as well as in Marshall, Texas.

More than 3,000 lightning strikes have been reported with these storms in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana.

Heavy rains are causing flash flooding in parts of Shreveport including Shreve Park Drive off Buncombe Road, a Shreveport police community liaison officer reported.

