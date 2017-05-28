2 SWAR residents die in flash flood in MO; another missing

Storms dropped 5.25 inches of rain on Branson, Mo., causing Lake Taneycomo to rise by about four feet and resulting in flash flooding throughout the city Saturday night, CBS affiliate KCTV reported. (CBS Newspath)

Two Southwest Arkansas residents are dead and an intense search continues for the driver of a vehicle that flash flooding washed off a road in Branson, Mo.

Another two people made it to safety after the accident at 9:20 p.m. Saturday, authorities say.

Branson authorities found the body of 37-year-old Antonio Finley, of Nashville, Ark., about 2 a.m. Sunday along Fall Creek Road near Cooper Creek Resort in Branson.

The body of 17-year-old Kaliea Munn, of Nashville, Ark., was recovered at 7:48 a.m. Sunday.

Still missing is 31-year-old Whitney McDonald, of Nashville, Ark.

“We are working diligently to find Ms. McDonald and are grateful for the perseverance and expertise that Missouri State Highway Patrol's water rescue division is demonstrating to locate Ms. McDonald," Branson Police Chief and interim city administrator Stan Dobbins said. "We will remain focused on this task as long as it takes to bring her to loved ones awaiting her recovery.”

Branson experienced major flooding that closed multiple roads, including Falls Creek Road, when severe thunderstorms moved across the area Saturday night.

"Several active water rescues are currently being managed by the Fire Department with support from the police," the police chief posted on Facebook at 9:50 p.m. Saturday. "... Travel IS NOT recommended across the city until further notice."

The storms dropped 5.25 inches of rain on Branson, causing Lake Taneycomo to rise by about four feet, CBS affiliate KCTV reported.

Twelve campers were stranded because of high water downtown at City Lakeside RV Campground.

Water ran through a restaurant and hotel on Highway 165 near Fall Creek Road, displacing 35 team members participating in HoopsPlay basketball tournaments being held at different venues throughout the city.

Finley, Munn and McDonald were in Branson for the basketball tournaments.

Members of First Providence Outreach Ministry coordinated their church retreat to coincide with the tournaments in which some church members were playing.

The Taney County, Mo., coroner's office has yet to release the formal cause of death.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims of this tragedy,” Dobbins said.

“We are currently working with the families of these individuals to help bring as much comfort to them as possible during this time and appreciate those who have extended lodging, meals and other tokens of kindness to our visitors.”

