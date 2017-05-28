Authorities investigating another suspicious package found in Shreveport

Shreveport authorities are looking for the man who they believe is responsible for placing multiple suspicious packages outside the Shreveport Police Department in the past week.

Authorities are working to get an arrest warrant for David Wells after they found a third suspicious package Sunday morning around 1:20 p.m. at the corner of Texas Avenue and Murphy Street, according to Shreveport Fire Department spokesperson Fred Sanders.

Sanders goes on to say prior to the incident, Wells was arrested for making prank 911 calls and that’s when the packages began to develop in front of the police station last week.

“On the first package that was left there, fingerprints were retrieved from one of those packages that identified this individual as the same person who was making the prank 911 calls,” said Sanders. “We believe that it is an act of terrorizing.”

Shreveport Police and Fire Bomb Squad Department are investigating the package to see if it is a threat, according to Shreveport police spokesperson Cpl. Marcus Hines.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.