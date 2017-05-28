3rd suspicious package found; Shreveport authorities ID suspect

Shreveport authorities are looking for a man they think is responsible for placing multiple suspicious packages outside Shreveport Police Department in the past week.

Authorities are working to get a warrant to arrest David Wells after they found a third suspicious package about 1:20 p.m. Sunday at Texas Avenue at Murphy Street, Shreveport Fire Department spokesman Fred Sanders said.

Wells previously was arrested for making prank 911 calls, and that’s when the packages began to appear in front of the police station last week, Sanders added.

“On the first package that was left there, fingerprints were retrieved from one of those packages that identified this individual as the same person who was making the prank 911 calls,” Sanders said. “We believe that it is an act of terrorizing.”

The Shreveport police and fire bomb squad was investigating the package to see if it posed a threat, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

