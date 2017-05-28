3rd suspicious package found; Shreveport authorities ID suspect

The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
In the year since Harambe, the 17-year-old western lowland gorilla was shot and killed by Cincinnati Zoo officials after he grabbed a child that fell into his enclosure, the gorilla has seen a second wind and became a centerpiece of internet culture.More >>
In the year since Harambe, the 17-year-old western lowland gorilla was shot and killed by Cincinnati Zoo officials after he grabbed a child that fell into his enclosure, the gorilla has seen a second wind and became a centerpiece of internet culture.More >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morningMore >>